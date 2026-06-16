Delta Global Management LP Increases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Delta Global Management LP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,880 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 1.2% of Delta Global Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Delta Global Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $26,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,806,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,052,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,066 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts: Sign Up

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,179.42 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $870.01 and a one year high of $1,998.01. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,122.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,355.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,619.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fair Isaac, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fair Isaac wasn't on the list.

While Fair Isaac currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here