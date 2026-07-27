Delta Global Management LP Invests $1.17 Million in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,994 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Entegris by 31.1% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,060 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.7% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,405 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Gibbs Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $532,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $1,021,927.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 54,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,201,830.03. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $2,642,586.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $9,171,007.92. The trade was a 22.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,624. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $129.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.10. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $186.94. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Entegris's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. Entegris's payout ratio is 23.12%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Further Reading

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