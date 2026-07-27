Delta Global Management LP Invests $1.74 Million in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,794 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Global Payments by 25.8% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 11,651 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $6,730,000. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 47.0% in the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 851,331 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $57,295,000 after buying an additional 272,351 shares in the last quarter. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $2,911,939,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 37.4% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 65,884 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company's stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GPN opened at $80.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Global Payments's revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Global Payments's payout ratio is -49.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Global Payments from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.46.

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Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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