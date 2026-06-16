Delta Global Management LP Purchases New Position in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oklo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,637,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,107,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Oklo by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,822,000 after buying an additional 2,968,981 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oklo by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,956,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,902,000 after buying an additional 481,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oklo by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,601,000 after buying an additional 584,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oklo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,671,000 after buying an additional 185,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

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Oklo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKLO

Oklo Price Performance

OKLO opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.11 and a beta of 1.10. Oklo Inc. has a one year low of $44.88 and a one year high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $612,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,597. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $5,000,202.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,206,665.64. This trade represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 699,971 shares of company stock worth $44,221,357 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Oklo Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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