Delta Global Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,521 Humana Inc. $HUM

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,521 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Humana by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,818,008 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,490,239,000 after buying an additional 3,097,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $456,632,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,470,982 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $948,614,000 after buying an additional 1,398,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Humana by 4,481.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,196,502 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $306,460,000 after buying an additional 1,170,387 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 914.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,255,665 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Humana to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Humana from an "outperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Humana from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $185.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $214.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $327.17.

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Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $388.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.11 and a 1-year high of $428.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $364.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.93.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.37 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.58 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Further Reading

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