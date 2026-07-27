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Delta Global Management LP Trims Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Delta Global Management LP decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 133,936 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 154,404 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $39,965,000 after buying an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,371,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,850,714. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $247.57 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.75 and a 52 week high of $315.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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