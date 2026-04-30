Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,552 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 26.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $369.38. 6,546,508 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,564,988. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 338.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.00 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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