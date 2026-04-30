Delta Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,236 Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 768 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, Director Musa Tariq sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $30,655.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,427.46. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total transaction of $261,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,795,031.04. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,596 shares of company stock worth $775,767 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.32. 84,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,818. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The company's 50 day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $269.74 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Guardant Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Guardant Health wasn't on the list.

While Guardant Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here