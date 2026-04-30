Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in Central Bancompany $CBC

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Central Bancompany as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Central Bancompany during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Bancompany in the 4th quarter worth about $2,991,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Bancompany during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,020,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Central Bancompany during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,117,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Central Bancompany during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,779,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Central Bancompany from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Central Bancompany from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Central Bancompany from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on Central Bancompany from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Central Bancompany from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Central Bancompany

Central Bancompany Stock Performance

Central Bancompany stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,763. The business's 50-day moving average is $24.55. Central Bancompany has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $267.74 million. Analysts predict that Central Bancompany will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Central Bancompany Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Thomas Ross purchased 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,000. This trade represents a 95.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 65.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Bancompany Profile

Central Bancompany NASDAQ: CBC is a bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary banks and nonbank affiliates. Headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, and mortgage origination and servicing. Its operations emphasize relationship banking for local and regional customers.

In addition to core banking activities, Central Bancompany offers treasury and cash management services, online and mobile banking, and wealth management and trust services designed to support personal and business financial planning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC - Free Report).

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