Delta Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,544 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 27,173 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC's holdings in Repligen were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $160.00 price objective on Repligen and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Repligen from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Repligen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $170.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Repligen

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $114.16. 79,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,176. Repligen Corporation has a 12-month low of $109.50 and a 12-month high of $175.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average of $144.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 134.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 6.62%.The business had revenue of $197.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Corporation will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

See Also

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