Denali Advisors LLC Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 123.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 721.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company's stock.

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Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.1%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $245.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.53. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $261.61. The stock's fifty day moving average is $229.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.Marathon Petroleum's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $264.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Marathon Petroleum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.18, for a total transaction of $371,020.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,717,054.50. This trade represents a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,473 shares of company stock worth $1,015,428 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

Further Reading

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