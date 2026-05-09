Denali Advisors LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,956 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Oracle by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 483,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $135,839,000 after acquiring an additional 184,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $195.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $157.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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