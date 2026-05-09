Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Terex Corporation $TEX

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,353 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Terex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,497 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 39,694 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in Terex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Terex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,731 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $361,427.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 11,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $829,495.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 173,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,793.80. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Terex

Here are the key news stories impacting Terex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Terex’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.98 versus $0.78 expected and revenue of $1.73 billion topping estimates, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum.

Terex’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.98 versus $0.78 expected and revenue of $1.73 billion topping estimates, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management’s FY2026 EPS guidance of $4.50 to $5.00 remains solid and suggests the company still expects healthy profitability despite a cautious macro backdrop.

Management’s FY2026 EPS guidance of $4.50 to $5.00 remains solid and suggests the company still expects healthy profitability despite a cautious macro backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed its earnings forecasts for Terex across several periods, including Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2027/FY2028, but the revisions were modest and still leave estimates near consensus.

KeyCorp trimmed its earnings forecasts for Terex across several periods, including Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2027/FY2028, but the revisions were modest and still leave estimates near consensus. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street Zen downgraded Terex to Hold , adding to the cautious tone around the stock. Wall Street Zen Downgrades Terex NYSE: TEX to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded Terex to , adding to the cautious tone around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America Securities also issued a Sell rating, and insider selling by Joshua Gross may be viewed as another mild negative for investor sentiment.

Terex Stock Up 1.1%

TEX opened at $63.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33. Terex Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business's revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Terex from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.82.

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Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

Further Reading

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