Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $827,000 Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,503 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $194.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.68. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $199.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $183.75.

Read Our Latest Report on ARW

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, insider Eric Nowak sold 12,699 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $1,994,885.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,509 shares in the company, valued at $6,834,828.81. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.32, for a total transaction of $388,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,742,590.72. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,786. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arrow Electronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arrow Electronics reported first-quarter EPS of $5.22, well ahead of estimates, while revenue rose 39% year over year to $9.47 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts. Article Title

Arrow Electronics reported first-quarter EPS of $5.22, well ahead of estimates, while revenue rose 39% year over year to $9.47 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts. Positive Sentiment: The company raised second-quarter guidance, with EPS projected at $4.32-$4.52 and revenue expected at $9.2 billion-$9.8 billion, both above consensus estimates. Article Title

The company raised second-quarter guidance, with EPS projected at $4.32-$4.52 and revenue expected at $9.2 billion-$9.8 billion, both above consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: Management commentary and earnings call coverage pointed to strong segment growth, higher margins, and continued data center demand tailwinds, reinforcing optimism about near-term fundamentals. Article Title

Management commentary and earnings call coverage pointed to strong segment growth, higher margins, and continued data center demand tailwinds, reinforcing optimism about near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up articles simply recapped the quarter and conference call, with no major new catalyst beyond the earnings beat and guidance raise.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

Further Reading

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