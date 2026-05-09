Denali Advisors LLC Sells 26,193 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,923 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,193 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets comprises 0.8% of Denali Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 5.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $77.03 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.98.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $768,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 432,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,281,759.61. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $407,574.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 18,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,257,719.10. This represents a 24.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 487,907 shares of company stock valued at $35,444,040 in the last 90 days. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Compass Point reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. New Street Research set a $122.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.88.

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Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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