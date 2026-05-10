Denali Advisors LLC Sells 81,444 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Free Report) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 81,444 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC's holdings in PBF Energy were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,932 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,723 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 261,704 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 261.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,143,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company's stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other news, Director Thomas J. Nimbley sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $2,531,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 790,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,026,043.92. This represents a 5.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Fedena sold 77,085 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $3,823,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 139,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,895,193.60. This trade represents a 35.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,601,425 shares of company stock worth $478,578,331. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.46%.PBF Energy's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. PBF Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Zacks Research raised PBF Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PBF Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PBF Energy

Trending Headlines about PBF Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PBF Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PBF Energy wasn't on the list.

While PBF Energy currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here