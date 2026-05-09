Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. $BZH

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH - Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,210 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 53,890 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 695,937 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,663 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 352,092 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,583 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 928.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,183 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 339,607 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,831 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

NYSE BZH opened at $18.72 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $511.64 million, a P/E ratio of -124.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.69. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $409.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZH

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.

Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.

Further Reading

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