Denali Therapeutics Inc. $DNLI Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI - Free Report) by 166.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329,108 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 829,946 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.91% of Denali Therapeutics worth $21,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNLI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company's stock.

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Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Denali Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Denali Therapeutics

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's research leverages a proprietary Blood–Brain Barrier Transport Vehicle (TV) platform designed to enable large molecules, including antibodies and enzymes, to penetrate the central nervous system. Denali's approach includes small molecules, monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy candidates aimed at key drivers of disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia.

Among Denali's lead programs is an orally delivered leucine‐rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor for Parkinson's disease, and an anti‐TREM2 antibody designed to modulate microglial activity in Alzheimer's patients.

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