DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,640,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 458,744 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.34% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $167,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 57,194 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,701,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 662,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $186,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $809,250. The trade was a 30.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Forbes acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $956,437 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XRAY

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

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