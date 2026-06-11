Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,031,998 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,666,495 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 1,031,998 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.37% of CVS Health worth $370,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $98.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CVS Health's payout ratio is 117.18%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

Trending Headlines about CVS Health

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CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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