Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 765,197 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376,243 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 765,197 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.30% of Boeing worth $515,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $209.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.77 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The firm has a market cap of $165.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business's fifty day moving average is $222.11 and its 200 day moving average is $221.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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