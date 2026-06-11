Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090,365 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 200,114 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 3.04% of DT Midstream worth $369,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,636 shares of the company's stock worth $98,538,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,541 shares of the company's stock worth $61,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 568,445 shares of the company's stock worth $64,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,986 shares of the company's stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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DT Midstream Trading Up 0.5%

DTM opened at $141.27 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $152.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business's 50 day moving average price is $140.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 36.28%.The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $313.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. DT Midstream's dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded DT Midstream from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

See Also

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