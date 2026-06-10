Deutsche Bank AG Buys 4,744,982 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,605,781 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 4,744,982 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.95% of UBS Group worth $1,371,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1,013.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBS Group

Key UBS Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Swiss lawmakers are reportedly weighing a compromise that could soften UBS’s capital requirements, potentially reducing the amount of extra capital the bank may need to hold and easing a major overhang on the stock. Exclusive: Swiss lawmakers consider fresh compromise for UBS capital rules, sources say

Swiss lawmakers are reportedly weighing a compromise that could soften UBS’s capital requirements, potentially reducing the amount of extra capital the bank may need to hold and easing a major overhang on the stock. Positive Sentiment: UBS Wealth Management US announced multiple advisors in California, Hawaii, and Phoenix were named to Barron’s Top 1,500 Financial Advisors list, reinforcing the strength of UBS’s advisory business and brand in wealth management. Three UBS advisors in California and Hawaii Named to Barron's Top 1,500 Financial Advisors list

UBS Wealth Management US announced multiple advisors in California, Hawaii, and Phoenix were named to Barron’s Top 1,500 Financial Advisors list, reinforcing the strength of UBS’s advisory business and brand in wealth management. Positive Sentiment: Six UBS advisors in Phoenix were also recognized by Barron’s, adding to the view that UBS continues to attract and retain top talent in a fee-generating business that is important to investor confidence. Six UBS advisors in Phoenix named to Barron's Top 1,500 Financial Advisors list

Six UBS advisors in Phoenix were also recognized by Barron’s, adding to the view that UBS continues to attract and retain top talent in a fee-generating business that is important to investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Reports also said UBS is reducing Asia ESG staff as part of a broader global restructuring, which looks more like cost-cutting and reorganization than a direct catalyst for earnings.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $49.36.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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