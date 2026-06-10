Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Deutsche Bank AG Buys 4,744,982 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Written by MarketBeat
June 10, 2026
UBS Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank AG increased its UBS Group stake by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, buying 4,744,982 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 29,605,781 shares worth about $1.37 billion.
  • Analysts remain mixed on UBS, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.30. Recent ratings included buy/reiterate actions from Deutsche Bank and RBC, but neutral and underweight views from Citi and Morgan Stanley.
  • Recent UBS-related news was mostly positive, including reports that Swiss lawmakers may soften capital requirements and that multiple UBS advisors were named to Barron’s Top 1,500 list, while the company also reported a quarterly EPS and revenue beat.
  • Five stocks we like better than UBS Group.

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,605,781 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 4,744,982 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.95% of UBS Group worth $1,371,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1,013.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBS Group

Key UBS Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $49.36.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in UBS Group Right Now?

Before you consider UBS Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UBS Group wasn't on the list.

While UBS Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
tc pixel
Uncle Sam now owns 9.9% of Intel
Uncle Sam now owns 9.9% of Intel
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
By Leo Miller | June 5, 2026
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 6, 2026
tc pixel
$3 Trillion AI Power Crunch Creating a New Market
$3 Trillion AI Power Crunch Creating a New Market
From i2i Marketing Group, LLC (Ad)
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 4, 2026
The Energy Trade Is Bigger Than Oil Prices: 3 Stocks to Buy and 2 to Sell
The Energy Trade Is Bigger Than Oil Prices: 3 Stocks to Buy and 2 to Sell
By Bridget Bennett | June 7, 2026

Recent Videos

This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines