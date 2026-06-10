Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,748,180 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 1,190,027 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.46% of Boston Scientific worth $643,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 502.2% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.4%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.92.

View Our Latest Report on BSX

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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