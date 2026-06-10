Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,193,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 2,761,535 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.50% of Gilead Sciences worth $760,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,973.57. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $9,047,570. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead and Merck reported positive Phase 3 results for their once-weekly oral HIV regimen, islatravir/lenacapavir, meeting the primary efficacy endpoint in both ISLEND trials. This is important because it supports Gilead’s HIV franchise, which is a major driver of the company’s business. Article Title

Gilead and Merck reported positive Phase 3 results for their once-weekly oral HIV regimen, islatravir/lenacapavir, meeting the primary efficacy endpoint in both ISLEND trials. This is important because it supports Gilead’s HIV franchise, which is a major driver of the company’s business. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted that the successful once-weekly HIV tablet could strengthen Gilead’s core growth outlook, since a more convenient regimen may help expand or defend market share in HIV treatment. Article Title

Analysts and media coverage highlighted that the successful once-weekly HIV tablet could strengthen Gilead’s core growth outlook, since a more convenient regimen may help expand or defend market share in HIV treatment. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead and Merck also discontinued a Phase 3 lung cancer study of Trodelvy plus Keytruda after it failed to show a statistically significant progression-free survival benefit. The trial stop is disappointing, but it mainly affects Gilead’s oncology ambitions rather than its larger HIV business. Article Title

Gilead and Merck also discontinued a Phase 3 lung cancer study of Trodelvy plus Keytruda after it failed to show a statistically significant progression-free survival benefit. The trial stop is disappointing, but it mainly affects Gilead’s oncology ambitions rather than its larger HIV business. Neutral Sentiment: RBC noted a potential longer-term competitive threat from in vivo CAR-T technology, but this looks more like an early-stage strategic risk than a near-term catalyst for the stock. Article Title

RBC noted a potential longer-term competitive threat from in vivo CAR-T technology, but this looks more like an early-stage strategic risk than a near-term catalyst for the stock. Negative Sentiment: At least one report characterized the news as mixed because the HIV win was partially offset by the Trodelvy setback, which may temper investor enthusiasm for Gilead’s broader pipeline. Article Title

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.46 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

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