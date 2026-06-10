Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 252,964 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.12% of Equinix worth $838,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $984,355,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 408.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $929,312,000 after purchasing an additional 953,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 377,167.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 716,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $549,190,000 after purchasing an additional 716,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,252,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,291,679 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,410,575,000 after purchasing an additional 162,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,206,116.16. This trade represents a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total value of $4,010,517.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,239.52. This trade represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 14,779 shares of company stock valued at $15,580,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,207.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research cut Equinix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,059.84 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,062.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $918.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.84%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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