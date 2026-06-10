Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,511,450 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 36,953 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.70% of PepsiCo worth $1,365,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $169.58.

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PepsiCo Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. PepsiCo's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 92.94%.

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

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PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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