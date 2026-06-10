Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.14 Billion Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,262,125 shares of the company's stock after selling 852,366 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.38% of CocaCola worth $1,136,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 207,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,480,004. This trade represents a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 775,921 shares of company stock valued at $61,885,810 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of KO opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $82.66. The firm's 50 day moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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