Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.30 Billion Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,549,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 476,262 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.40% of Micron Technology worth $1,298,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Manuka Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ MU opened at $935.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock's 50-day moving average is $640.73 and its 200-day moving average is $449.45. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.Micron Technology's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $690.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Micron to $1,220 from $550 and maintained an overweight rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $1,500, reinforcing Wall Street optimism on the company’s AI-memory growth outlook.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Micron to $1,220 from $550 and maintained an overweight rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $1,500, reinforcing Wall Street optimism on the company’s AI-memory growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight a memory-chip supercycle, with long-term supply agreements and sustained AI infrastructure demand supporting Micron’s revenue and earnings potential.

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight a memory-chip supercycle, with long-term supply agreements and sustained AI infrastructure demand supporting Micron’s revenue and earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Micron appointed Dr. Alexis Black Björlin to its board of directors, adding leadership experience in AI infrastructure, cloud platforms, and semiconductors that could strengthen strategic execution. Article Title

Micron appointed Dr. Alexis Black Björlin to its board of directors, adding leadership experience in AI infrastructure, cloud platforms, and semiconductors that could strengthen strategic execution. Neutral Sentiment: Micron’s recent rally and extreme volatility have made the stock sensitive to any sign of weakness, and several articles noted that earnings on June 24 could either validate the AI-memory thesis or trigger a pullback if expectations are not met.

Micron’s recent rally and extreme volatility have made the stock sensitive to any sign of weakness, and several articles noted that earnings on June 24 could either validate the AI-memory thesis or trigger a pullback if expectations are not met. Negative Sentiment: Short-term sentiment was also hit by a broader chip-sector correction, with memory and storage stocks falling together as investors reassessed the pace of the AI-driven advance.

Short-term sentiment was also hit by a broader chip-sector correction, with memory and storage stocks falling together as investors reassessed the pace of the AI-driven advance. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned Micron’s valuation and recent gains may have moved too far too fast, making the stock vulnerable to profit-taking or disappointment if growth assumptions cool.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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