Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.39 Billion Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 485,854 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.83% of NextEra Energy worth $1,387,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEE

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $176.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.20 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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