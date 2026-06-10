Deutsche Bank AG Has $769.38 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,898,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 2,232,242 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.54% of Pfizer worth $769,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Artesa Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,629,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $214,867,000 after buying an additional 216,411 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 56,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved an expanded indication for HYMPAVZI, broadening use to more hemophilia A/B patients and children, which could increase future sales. Article Title

The FDA approved an expanded indication for HYMPAVZI, broadening use to more hemophilia A/B patients and children, which could increase future sales. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s obesity pipeline remains in focus after phase 2b data showed about 16% weight loss, reinforcing optimism that the company may build a meaningful next-generation growth franchise. Article Title

Pfizer’s obesity pipeline remains in focus after phase 2b data showed about 16% weight loss, reinforcing optimism that the company may build a meaningful next-generation growth franchise. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital kept its Buy rating on Pfizer, adding support for the stock but not changing the core story by itself. Article Title

BMO Capital kept its rating on Pfizer, adding support for the stock but not changing the core story by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Pfizer’s obesity strategy and its effort to find new growth after the COVID windfall faded, which is encouraging but still early-stage. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted Pfizer’s obesity strategy and its effort to find new growth after the COVID windfall faded, which is encouraging but still early-stage. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary on patent cliffs and rising competition in obesity drugs underscores the pressure Pfizer faces to replace lost revenue and prove its pipeline can deliver. Article Title

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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