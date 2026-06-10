Deutsche Bank AG Has $815.22 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,762,381 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 358,208 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.38% of Lam Research worth $815,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.52.

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Lam Research Stock Up 0.8%

Lam Research stock opened at $327.16 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $349.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.81. The company has a market capitalization of $409.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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