Deutsche Bank AG Has $877.85 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,495,823 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 284,525 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.53% of Amphenol worth $877,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Amphenol by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

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Amphenol Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $153.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $189.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.19.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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