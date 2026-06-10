Deutsche Bank AG Has $908.68 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,532,545 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 299,493 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.88% of Automatic Data Processing worth $908,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 867 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,027 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $231.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.16 and a 52 week high of $319.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio is 63.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Automatic Data Processing from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $244.29.

Read Our Latest Report on ADP

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total transaction of $113,188.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,857,706.40. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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