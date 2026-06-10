Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,037,014 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 59,295 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.44% of American Express worth $1,123,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

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American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $318.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company's 50-day moving average is $314.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.51. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $286.15 and a 12-month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

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American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

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