Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 276,957 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395,345 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 276,957 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of Shopify worth $546,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Shopify by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 431,881 shares of the software maker's stock worth $69,629,000 after purchasing an additional 102,053 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Shopify by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,098,515 shares of the software maker's stock worth $176,828,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the software maker's stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Get Shopify alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Shopify from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shopify from $166.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Phillip Securities upgraded Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

Key Headlines Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day moving average of $132.04. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shopify, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shopify wasn't on the list.

While Shopify currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here