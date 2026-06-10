Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 891,921 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,558,183 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 891,921 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.26% of Zoetis worth $699,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Zoetis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts: Sign Up

Zoetis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Zoetis Trading Up 4.1%

ZTS opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $168.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Zoetis's payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoetis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoetis wasn't on the list.

While Zoetis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here