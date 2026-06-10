Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807,637 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 529,477 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.3% of Deutsche Bank AG's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.40% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $4,091,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,143.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,182.73. The company's fifty day moving average price is $984.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,014.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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