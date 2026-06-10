Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 67,245 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.73% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $589,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Orion Investment Co increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 30,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $23,783,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,975,990,000 after acquiring an additional 106,861 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $616.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $701.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $741.02. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.25 and a 1-year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $792.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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