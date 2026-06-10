Deutsche Bank AG Sells 394,452 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,494,166 shares of the company's stock after selling 394,452 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Deutsche Bank AG's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.56% of Johnson & Johnson worth $2,792,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE JNJ opened at $236.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.26. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $231.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $149.04 and a 52 week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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