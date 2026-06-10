Deutsche Bank AG Sells 578,146 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638,287 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 578,146 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.53% of Qualcomm worth $964,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $19,524,350,000 after acquiring an additional 647,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,591,056,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang publicly endorsed Qualcomm, saying investors should “buy their stock,” which sparked after-hours buying and reinforces confidence in Qualcomm’s positioning in mobile and AI-related chips.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang publicly endorsed Qualcomm, saying investors should “buy their stock,” which sparked after-hours buying and reinforces confidence in Qualcomm’s positioning in mobile and AI-related chips. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is expanding beyond smartphones with new edge AI partnerships, including an AI-powered enterprise conference platform with Primax Electronics and edge AI collaborations with SLB and SDG&E/Scripps, supporting the company’s diversification story.

Qualcomm is expanding beyond smartphones with new edge AI partnerships, including an AI-powered enterprise conference platform with Primax Electronics and edge AI collaborations with SLB and SDG&E/Scripps, supporting the company’s diversification story. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm continues to build momentum in its Dragonwing edge AI ecosystem, with ecosystem partners showcasing new products at Computex 2026, which may help validate long-term demand for its non-mobile chip platforms.

Qualcomm continues to build momentum in its Dragonwing edge AI ecosystem, with ecosystem partners showcasing new products at Computex 2026, which may help validate long-term demand for its non-mobile chip platforms. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights a valuation debate: some analysts and articles question whether Qualcomm’s strong multi-year run has already priced in much of the AI and growth upside.

Recent commentary highlights a valuation debate: some analysts and articles question whether Qualcomm’s strong multi-year run has already priced in much of the AI and growth upside. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the latest filing showed no meaningful short position change, so there is no clear evidence of a new bearish positioning shift specific to Qualcomm.

Short-interest data in the latest filing showed no meaningful short position change, so there is no clear evidence of a new bearish positioning shift specific to Qualcomm. Negative Sentiment: Marketwide semiconductor weakness is weighing on sentiment, with reports of a sector correction and increased short selling hitting chip stocks broadly, including Qualcomm.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,972,189.60. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $205.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company's fifty day moving average is $179.97 and its 200 day moving average is $164.02. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $179.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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