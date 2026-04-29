Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB Holdings Lifted by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578,952 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 204,671 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $61,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 43.2% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 131,626 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 50.8% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 273,437 shares of the bank's stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 92,166 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 574.0% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,125,577 shares of the bank's stock valued at $110,677,000 after buying an additional 2,661,833 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 408,691 shares of the bank's stock valued at $14,472,000 after buying an additional 139,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 25.9% during the third quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 430,673 shares of the bank's stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 88,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company's stock.

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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 10.02%.The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 251.0%. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's previous annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DB has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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