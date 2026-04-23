Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,786,599 shares of the bank's stock after selling 2,237,121 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft accounts for approximately 1.1% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.89% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $704,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,047 shares of the bank's stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,744 shares of the bank's stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,632,150 shares of the bank's stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company's stock.

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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE DB opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.71 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's previous annual dividend of $0.51.

Key Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank research remains active and visible: the firm has been publicly reiterating constructive views on large tech advertisers (notably Meta) and maintained a Buy on ServiceNow (albeit with a lower price target), which underscores DB’s ongoing investment-banking and research franchise that can support fee income and client engagement. Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Rating on ServiceNow (NOW)

Deutsche Bank research remains active and visible: the firm has been publicly reiterating constructive views on large tech advertisers (notably Meta) and maintained a Buy on ServiceNow (albeit with a lower price target), which underscores DB’s ongoing investment-banking and research franchise that can support fee income and client engagement. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank is hosting its dbVIC (ADR Virtual Investor Conference) presentations this week (participants include First Pacific, Lotus Tech, Belite Bio, WeRide). These events reinforce DB’s capital-markets and investor-relations role but are not an immediate driver of DB equity moves. First Pacific to Present at the dbVIC

Deutsche Bank is hosting its dbVIC (ADR Virtual Investor Conference) presentations this week (participants include First Pacific, Lotus Tech, Belite Bio, WeRide). These events reinforce DB’s capital-markets and investor-relations role but are not an immediate driver of DB equity moves. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank published thematic research on crypto adoption (U.S. adoption showing rebound, but long-term Bitcoin forecasts remain uncertain). This highlights DB’s macro/research footprint but is unlikely to move DB shares materially on its own. Deutsche Bank: US Crypto Adoption Rebounds

Deutsche Bank published thematic research on crypto adoption (U.S. adoption showing rebound, but long-term Bitcoin forecasts remain uncertain). This highlights DB’s macro/research footprint but is unlikely to move DB shares materially on its own. Negative Sentiment: Barclays downgraded Deutsche Bank to Equal Weight / Hold this week — a direct negative catalyst. The downgrade increases near-term selling pressure as some investors and funds track broker ratings and may trim exposure. Barclays Downgrades Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) to Equal Weight

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DB. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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