Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB - Free Report) by 1,495.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,558,173 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 4,272,405 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.23% of Deutsche Bank worth $164,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meramec Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,402 shares of the bank's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Top Deutsche Bank Stories

These are some of the DB stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell 43.2% between October 29 and November 13, to about 6.3 million shares, or roughly 0.3% of shares outstanding. Fewer short positions may mean less potential selling pressure, though the data is not a real-time signal.

Short interest fell 43.2% between October 29 and November 13, to about 6.3 million shares, or roughly 0.3% of shares outstanding. Fewer short positions may mean less potential selling pressure, though the data is not a real-time signal. Positive Sentiment: A separate report cited a $43 consensus price target, above the $33.04 price in the supplied market snapshot. Deutsche Bank consensus price target article

A separate report cited a $43 consensus price target, above the $33.04 price in the supplied market snapshot. Neutral Sentiment: A report says Deutsche Bank sees interest rates staying higher for longer. That could support lending margins, but may also weigh on borrowers and credit quality; the brief item provides no specific earnings impact. Deutsche Bank sees tighter-for-longer rates

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DB shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deutsche Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Warburg Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

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Deutsche Bank Trading Down 0.2%

DB opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. Deutsche Bank had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank is a global financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in Berlin in 1870 to support German and international trade, it has grown into one of Germany’s largest banking groups. The bank serves businesses, governments, institutional investors and individuals in Germany and other markets around the world. Its Corporate Bank provides services such as cash management, payments, trade finance and lending, while its Investment Bank offers capital-markets, advisory, financing and trading services.

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