Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN - Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,979 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 73,838 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 115,780 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 57,555 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $403,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 58.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 148,882 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 144,174 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Devon Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upped their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.67 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 15.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Devon Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Key Devon Energy News

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Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation NYSE: DVN is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

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