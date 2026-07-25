Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Stake Raised by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN - Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,151 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 29,124 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 173.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 766 shares of the energy company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 812 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 24,342 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,149,185.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 130,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,162,793.40. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Alexander sold 18,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $841,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 138,529 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,845.46. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,371 shares of company stock valued at $5,258,059. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of DVN stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business's fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Devon Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Devon Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.65%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation NYSE: DVN is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

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