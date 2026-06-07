DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Position Boosted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,692 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 168,752 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.17% of DexCom worth $44,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in DexCom by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 573 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore raised shares of DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. William Blair raised shares of DexCom to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.98. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $89.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company's revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting DexCom

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,670.07. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,759 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 382,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,538,704. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 42,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,267 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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