DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Sold by Ellerson Group Inc. ADV

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,403 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 15,044 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up approximately 2.4% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV's holdings in DexCom were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in DexCom by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 573 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 654 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on DexCom from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised DexCom from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $107,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,204 shares in the company, valued at $7,010,300.16. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,670.07. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $379,990. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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