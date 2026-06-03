DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 19,456 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in DexCom were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,456,043 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $3,327,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,006,183 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $727,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,907,801 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $195,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,709 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in DexCom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,700 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $177,356,000 after acquiring an additional 117,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,964,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,204 shares in the company, valued at $7,010,300.16. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,500,670.07. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 32,871 shares of company stock worth $2,306,638 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 target price on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.64.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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