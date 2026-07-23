Diageo plc $DEO Position Trimmed by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO - Free Report) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,688 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,990 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,928 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Diageo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,992 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company's stock.

Get Diageo alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Diageo from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital set a $99.00 target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Diageo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Diageo Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $84.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $72.45 and a 12 month high of $116.41.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: DEO and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo's core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Diageo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diageo wasn't on the list.

While Diageo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here